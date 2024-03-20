(Bloomberg) -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. jumped the most since May 2022 following a report that the company is exploring a sale of its equipment-making arm.

Shares climbed as much as 12% Wednesday after the Chosun Daily reported that the Callaway Golf business would be valued at nearly $3 billion in a potential deal, citing sources in the investment banking industry. Topgolf Callaway’s major shareholders will spin off Topgolf, the chain of high-tech driving ranges, and sell only Callaway, the news outlet said.

The report comes as the golf industry struggles to hold onto a pandemic boom in the sport. The uncertainty has done little to deter some investors. Centroid Investment Partners — which owns TaylorMade, the company Tiger Woods is partnering with for an apparel line — said in February it was raising a $500 million fund for a new acquisition.

Read more: Golf-Loving Investor Behind Tiger Woods Deal Seeks More M&A

Callaway’s major shareholders have selected a lead manager and are in the process of selling their stakes and management rights, according to the South Korean news outlet. Topgolf Callaway didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

In March 2021, Callaway Golf Co. closed a deal to buy the remainder of Topgolf Entertainment Group it didn’t already own in a deal that valued the driving range chain at about $2 billion.

“A separation of the two businesses could make strategic sense, as they appear to offer little in the way of synergies,” Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. Still, only about three years since the original Topgolf acquisition, it may be “a little early to throw in the towel,” he added.

