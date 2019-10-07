(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday morning, after investors saw some signs that U.S.-China trade negotiations are moving forward.

Electric appliance, chemical and transportation equipment companies provided the biggest boosts to the benchmark gauge.

U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House that trade talks with China have been going well, though “we’ll see whether or not a deal can be made.“ Earlier, Fox News, citing the Chinese Commerce Ministry, reported that China is prepared to set a timetable for working out more difficult issues next year in trade talks with the U.S.

The Trump administration also put eight Chinese technology companies -- including surveillance companies Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. -- on a U.S. blacklist, accusing them of being implicated in human rights violations.

“China appears to be showing its firm stance on trade without leaving the negotiation table,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “If they work on the deal one step at a time and reach a final agreement, it would be positive for the market.”

Topix +0.7% to 1,584.28 as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo

Nikkei 225 +0.9% to 21,572.80

Yen -0.1% to 107.37 per dollar

Chemicals +1.2%, Transportation Equipment +1%, Electric Appliances +0.6%

Bic Camera +4.1%, Onward Holdings +4%

