(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Topix headed for its biggest advance over a four-day period since November 2016 after the yen slumped in New York as investors brushed off concerns of a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Electronics shares were the biggest boosts to the benchmark as China’s Ministry of Finance said Beijing is still ready to negotiate an end to the trade tensions. China announced retaliatory tariffs against $60 billion of U.S. goods as the Trump administration threatened duties on virtually all Chinese imports. Futures for the Nikkei 225 Stock Average held gains after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged at a two-day meeting.

“The conflict between the U.S. and China may cease for now, and the possibility of further trade sanctions has declined,” said Mitsushige Akino, an executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “The yen staying weak could lead to risk-on mode overall.”

Japanese stocks could swing to the upside as early as this week or no later than November around the time of the U.S. midterms, strategists led by Masashi Akutsu at SMBC Nikko wrote in note Tuesday. The market’s price-to-earnings ratio has largely factored in economic slowdown up to December, they wrote. Net selling among foreign investors has hit record pace in 2018, leaving little room for more selling, according to the note.

The Topix has climbed above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, trimming this year’s loss to 1.7 percent.

Summary

Topix +1.6% at 1,787.39 as of morning close in Tokyo; pushes 4-day gain to 5.7%

Nikkei 225 +1.5% to 23,776.69

Yen little changed at 112.33 per dollar after weakening 0.5% on Tuesday

Electronics: Keyence +2.8%, Sony +1.2%, Murata Manufacturing +4%

To contact the reporters on this story: Keiko Ujikane in Tokyo at kujikane@bloomberg.net;Shingo Kawamoto in Tokyo at skawamoto2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Naoto Hosoda

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.