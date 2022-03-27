(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a list of TOPLive blogs for the week of March 28. To subscribe to a live blog, please run TLIV and click on the bell next to the relevant event.

Wednesday, March 30

  • EIA crude oil inventory report (10:30 a.m. New York)

Thursday, March 31

  • OPEC+ meeting on output (12 p.m. London)

Friday, April 1

  • U.S. employment report for March (8:30 a.m. New York)
  • U.S. auto sales (9:30 a.m. New York)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.