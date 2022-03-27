1h ago
TOPLive Blog Coverage on Bloomberg for Week of March 28
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a list of TOPLive blogs for the week of March 28. To subscribe to a live blog, please run TLIV and click on the bell next to the relevant event.
Wednesday, March 30
- EIA crude oil inventory report (10:30 a.m. New York)
Thursday, March 31
- OPEC+ meeting on output (12 p.m. London)
Friday, April 1
- U.S. employment report for March (8:30 a.m. New York)
- U.S. auto sales (9:30 a.m. New York)
