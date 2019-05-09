Shanghai Composite +1.4%

S&P 500 e-mini futures +0.1%

Yen dips 0.1% to 109.87 per dollar

10-year Treasury yields up 1bps to 2.45%

05/09 22:09 ETThis is a serious confrontation between the world's biggest economies, David Kotok, chairman and chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors, said on Bloomberg TV a bit earlier. Click the image below to hear on the Bloomberg terminal what he had to say; or click here to watch on the web.Kelly Belknap Asia Broadcast Newsdesk05/09 22:07 ETHow are foreign investors looking at China amid these tensions? They've been pulling money out since Trump started tweeting threats on China trade earlier this week, dragging the year-to-date fund flows into A shares back to lower than 100 billion yuan ($14.6 billion). Foreigners Sell Net $835m via Stock Connect, Most Since April 23Molly Dai News Data Editor, Singapore05/09 22:05 ETTrump earlier discussed China's trade situation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the American president saying the U.S. is committed to helping secure the release of Canadians detained in China, my colleague Justin Sink reports. Trump and Trudeau Discuss Disputes With China as Tariffs LoomAdrian Kennedy Senior Editor05/09 22:02 ETSo just what could/would be the impact of the expected tariff boost -- many of the items in American homes may get costlier -- again, writes my colleague Daniela Wei.Read more here:From Sushi to Ski Gloves, U.S. Needs China More Than You ThinkEnda Curran Chief Asia Economics Correspondent05/09 21:58 ETAs we follow the news coming from D.C., this nugget got a little lost in the noise: the U.S. trade deficit with China decreased to the narrowest in almost three years.As always, the reasons behind trade swings are nuanced but politically speaking, U.S. trade hawks will claim a win. Here's the detail:U.S.-China Trade Gap Shrank in March to Smallest Since 2016 Enda Curran Chief Asia Economics Correspondent05/09 21:56 ETBloomberg Television will of course have all the market and political reaction and live analysis over the coming hours as the increased tariffs come into force, in a special edition of Bloomberg Markets Asia at midday in Hong Kong and Beijing. Bloomberg terminal subscribers can follow at {TV }.Bloomberg Television is the world's most-watched business news network, available in more than 433 million homes worldwide. You can watch live on our website, smartphones, iPad app and the Bloomberg professional service -- http://Bloomberg.com/tv.Kelly Belknap Asia Broadcast Newsdesk05/09 21:55 ETThe metals markets are certainly sending a signal that investors expect a positive outcome in Washington. There’s been a sharp move upward this morning on the London Metal Exchange, with rises of more than 1% for copper, nickel, zinc and lead. Of that quartet, copper is the most important as it’s seen as keyed to global growth.Jake Lloyd-Smith Asia Metals & Mining, Singapore05/09 21:52 ETWith signs that the tariff deadline in a few hours could be a non-event for markets, it looks like those traders willing to get their feet wet today have decided a worst-case U.S.-China scenario is off the table.Mainland stocks are up more than 2%, crude is up strongly too, and metals are on the charge in London. The pricing levels being hit look consistent with only a moderate impact on global trade at most, in line with the existing levels of damage.Garfield Reynolds Markets Live Team Leader, Sydney05/09 21:49 ETWhile it's not unusual for trade talks to enter crunch periods where it appears everything is at stake, that is especially true of the next few hours in D.C. Are we witnessing classic brinkmanship to squeeze concessions ahead of an imminent deal? Or is this a major rupture in U.S. and China economic relations? It's telling when seasoned watchers of both countries are openly saying it could play out in either direction. The key questions are: will the U.S. Increase tariffs? If so, will China retaliate? If that's the case, what then happens the negotiations?Buckle in.Enda Curran Chief Asia Economics Correspondent05/09 21:44 ETAs Xi and Trump are expected to speak by phone, Liu He is reportedly to have told Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin that now it's up to the presidents to work this out, Fox correspondent tweeted:Jim Jia Breaking News, Sydney05/09 21:43 ETChinese stocks are continuing their march higher in early trading, though they remain down heavily on the week. The Shanghai Composite is up 2%, paring this week's slide to 5.6%. Adam Haigh Markets Editor05/09 21:42 ETA little earlier, China's Vice Premier Liu He was cited as saying raising tariffs is not a solution, according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua. He said raising tariffs is not a solution to the problems and that it is harmful to China, U.S. and the whole world, Xinhua reported.Colin Keatinge TOPLive Editor05/09 21:39 ETThere’s an 80% chance China and the U.S. will reach an agreement to resolve trade disputes for at least a short time because it’s in the best interest of the world’s two largest economies, according to Manny Roman, chief executive officer of Pimco.“Both China and the U.S. have a lot to win in the agreement,”Roman said Thursday during remarks at a Morningstar Inc. investing conference in Chicago, according to my colleague John Gittelsohn.“But it’s going to be an issue for years and years even if you have a trade agreement.”Colin Keatinge TOPLive Editor05/09 21:34 ETTraders on Tenterhooks; Market Moves Reflective of Those JittersTraders are on tenterhooks here and market moves are reflective of those jitters. Still, there's some risk appetite creeping back in and Chinese equities opened strong. Here's a snapshot:Adam Haigh Markets Editor05/09 21:28 ETClock Is Ticking; U.S. Tariffs Set to Increase at 12:01 a.m. NYC Time FridayMy colleagues Ye Xie, Jennifer Jacobs and Shawn Donnan write that the U.S. and China began a pivotal round of trade negotiations with hours to go before the Trump administration ratchets up tariffs, deepening a conflict that has roiled financial markets and cast a shadow over the global economy. You can read the full story here:Tariff Clock Is Ticking as Crucial U.S.-China Trade Talks BeginTony Jordan Senior Editor05/09 19:02 ETWelcome to this TOPLive coverage of the latest developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent at 12:01 a.m. New York time May 10 (12:01 p.m. Hong Kong, 1:01 p.m. Tokyo, 5:01 a.m. London) unless a deal is reached during talks with China's negotiators in Washington. We'll bring you all the news, analysis and market reaction as we count down to the deadline.Tony Jordan Senior Editor

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.