(Bloomberg) -- European Parliament elections showed there’s little room for a Brexit compromise in deeply divided Britain. The parties that did best are those pushing either for a no-deal exit or for a referendum to call the whole thing off. The Conservatives and Labour scored their worst results in decades and both parties are struggling to find a unified response.

Pro-Brexit parties took a bigger share of the vote than remainers, but more voted for a second referendum than for a no-deal split.

Pro-Brexit parties took 44%. Anti-Brexit parties, which back a so-called people’s vote, took 40%. No-deal parties won 35%.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he’s now preparing for the next general election

Labour is divided over how to interpret the results. Leader Jeremy Corbyn says it’s time to reflect.

Tories took just 9% of the vote; ministers said the Conservatives must deliver Brexit or risk losing power.

Key Labour Figures Call for Second Referendum (9:14 a.m.)

John McDonnell, Labour’s finance spokesman, said the results showed that the party should take Brexit back to the people in a "public vote."

Emily Thornberry, the party’s spokeswoman on foreign affairs, had a similar message -- saying the party had been punished for its lack of clarity. Diane Abbott, who leads the party on home affairs, also called for "a clearer line on a public vote."

Corbyn, who is more euroskeptic than many in his core team, said it was time to "reflect," and promised "conversations across our party and movement" in the coming days.

Brexiteer Baker Hasn’t Picked His Candidate Yet (Earlier)

Brexit hardliner Steve Baker said the results showed the government must deliver Brexit, and has been punished for breaking its promises.

A leading figure in the Brexit purist camp, Baker said he hadn’t yet decided which candidate he would back in the leadership race but would talk to the two leading rivals -- Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab in the coming days. And he hasn’t ruled out running himself.

Farage Prepares for General Election (Earlier)

Farage told the BBC his party is now preparing for a general election. He also wants a role in the government’s Brexit negotiating team, and is willing to lend a hand to help prepare for no-deal.

