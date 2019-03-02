(Bloomberg) -- Pro-Brexit hardliners among Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have outlined conditions for supporting her plan for leaving the European Union, the clearest sign yet that they’re prepared to fall into line, the Sunday Times said.

The latest maneuvering could open the door for the embattled British leader to win a Brexit vote in Parliament within days, the newspaper reported, citing a document drafted by the so-called European Research Group within the party.

The document cites three tests: a demand for a legally binding clause that “unambiguously overrides” the text of the withdrawal agreement, stronger language that the so-called Irish border backstop will be temporary and a “clear and unconditional route out of the backstop if trade talks fail.”

With the U.K. due to leave the EU on March 29, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is looking for a way around the problem of the contentious Irish border question. May has promised to have another Brexit vote in Parliament by March 12.

