(Bloomberg) -- Conservative lawmakers -- and even some of his Cabinet -- are worried that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans for stabilizing the UK public finances will sink their chances of surviving the next election.

One Cabinet minister said he’s concerned that people will conclude Sunak is accepting Britain’s decline with his determination to raise taxes and cut spending as the economy enters recession. That’s the sort of idea that can define a prime minister, they said. And with public services already under pressure, it may well mean the Labour opposition extends its 20-point lead in polls.

Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are looking to find savings of about £50 billion ($56 billion) when they set out their budget plans on Nov. 17, an official familiar with their thinking said last month. That would be enough to plug a £35 billion gap in the public finances and give them some room to maneuver as they prepare for an election due by January 2025.

After less than two weeks as premier, Sunak is focused on sorting out the economic nightmare from his predecessor Liz Truss, who was ousted by her party in record time last month.

Truss’s determination to deliver tax cuts regardless of the backlash from investors and mainstream economists sparked a run on the pound in September and drove up borrowing costs for the government. While most of that damaged has been reversed by Hunt’s pledge to pursue a more conventional fiscal policy, the outlook remains bleak.

The Bank of England said this week that the country is headed into a deep recession that may destroy at least half a million jobs.

With the bank projecting that contraction could last as long as two years, Tory MPs are nervously asking how their party can produce a positive pitch to voters. They’re looking both for policy and rhetoric --- in time for a general election.

The main challenge for the new prime minister is to explain what he stands for and what he came into politics to achieve, multiple MPs and Tory strategists said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Otherwise, he’ll just be the public face of the orthodox Treasury world view that leads to fiscal consolidation, low growth and austerity, they said.

“Austerity and fiscal tightening will be self-defeating,” said Anthony Yates, a former senior adviser at the Bank of England. “Closing the fiscal hole by tightening spending will be really problematic and probably won’t hold ultimately. It will worsen the government’s chances of getting elected and they will find themselves booted out.”

One senior Tory said they hoped some of the stories being briefed by government aides about what Hunt is considering were intended to manage voters’ expectations rather than a sign of what was in the pipeline. They questioned reports that a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell was at risk, an idea later denied by the government, and claims that motorists would be targeted with new taxes.

If Sunak and Hunt are trying to engineer a more positive reaction to their plans, then it’s a trick the prime minister appears to have used before. In May, some media were reporting that he would award a £600 energy subsidy for poorer households before the then-chancellor announced it would be £650.

Allies of Sunak insist he does have a positive vision, pointing to commitments he has made to revolutionize education. Conservative headquarters informed staff this week that it was building a library to help aides come up with policy ideas, seeking donations of ideological right-leaning books for inspiration. One staffer said the only book they needed to read was an upcoming Truss biography, to sear into their minds everything they shouldn’t do.

Government officials argue they will be able to exploit issues such as crime and immigration and paint Labour leader Keir Starmer as weak on border security. A “home affairs” section has been added to the weekly government communications grid, showing it will be a key issue in the run up to the election.

Some in Downing Street were pleased that Home Secretary Suella Braverman drew attention to illegal immigration this week, despite the huge criticism she endured for her handling of the debacle at Manston migrant center, where thousands of people have been kept in seriously overcrowded temporary accommodation.

Yet others at the top of government were privately concerned. One government official conceded many did not agree with Braverman’s inflammatory rhetoric about an “invasion” on the south coast. More fundamentally, some Sunak allies are wondering whether the focus on borders is a strategic error. One minister said that until the government comes up with a policy to properly address the small boat crossings, right-wing voters will not look kindly upon attempts to inflame the issue.

Braverman took part in a photo op last week, flying in a Chinook helicopter to Manston, leaving a Cabinet colleague to despair that the home secretary should not be trying to make political capital out of an extremely difficult policy issue -- both because it was a distasteful move and because it’s likely to backfire.

Even Braverman’s allies on the right of the party fear her days in office are numbered. The home office is internally very concerned that upcoming legal action over Manston will force the release of evidence that she did not act on legal advice warning that stays at the center beyond 24 hours were illegal. There are worries among Sunak’s senior team that Braverman will be shown to have misled parliament and be forced to resign.

Contrary to claims by some in government, Braverman’s most vocal detractors have not been progressives, but figures on the right of the Tory party who are deeply worried at her management of Manston.

Conservative MPs said that if the government pushes illegal immigration to the top of the agenda in order to attack Labour, but fails to address the root problems, they open the door for former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to return to the political frontline. Farage and his allies are furious that the Tories didn’t make good on a supposed deal to fix them with peerages and a route back into the Tory party following the 2019 election, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

One Tory raised the possibility that Farage could wreak maximum damage if he timed his return to coincide with Donald Trump staging another run for the US presidency.

Conservative MPs were also alarmed to see Sunak judged the loser to Starmer in prime minister’s questions. The Tories have little respect for Starmer’s abilities at the despatch box. One said that coming off second beset should be considered unthinkable.

A Tory who has sat in focus groups of voters also criticized Sunak’s efforts in Parliament to liken Starmer to the left-wing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. They said the one thing voters have consistently shown they know about Starmer is that he is not Corbyn, therefore, as a political attack line, the comparison is impotent.

The fundamental problem for Sunak though is not how his rival is perceived, but how he is.

One MP encapsulated the political, economic and electoral problems facing Sunak by saying that his politics so far consists of budget cuts and tough talk on illegal immigration but few serious solutions to fix it. Rather than carving out his own identity, he risks being seen as an amalgam of Braverman and George Osborne, the former chancellor who became synonymous with austerity.

That is not likely to be a popular policy mix with voters, they said.

--With assistance from Joe Mayes and Andrew Atkinson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.