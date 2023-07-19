(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s governing Conservative Party chose Susan Hall as its candidate to face Labour’s incumbent Sadiq Khan in the London mayoralty election next year.

Hall beat her only opponent, Moz Hossain, by 57% to 43% in a vote among London Conservatives, according to the final tally announced on Wednesday by the party. She’ll now face the two-term mayor as well as candidates from other parties in a vote on May 2.

“I will work tirelessly to defeat Sadiq Khan,” Hall told an audience of Tory activists in Hillingdon, north London. “We have to show that we share the values of everyday Londoners.”

Leader of the Conservatives in the London assembly for more than three years through to May, Hall has touted herself as the only candidate Khan “fears.” She contrasted herself with the relatively inexperienced Hossain, emphasizing her knowledge of how City Hall works gleaned from serving for six years as a member of the London Assembly.

But the winning candidate will have her work cut out to win. London typically votes Labour and since the position was introduced in 2000, the Tories have only managed to hold the mayoralty for 8 years — and even then, it required the star power of Boris Johnson — who later became prime minister — to win.

That’s led to grumbling among Conservative MPs about the quality of this year’s candidates. Some have lambasted the party’s failure to pick a more recognizable candidate to beat the well-known Khan, after the shortlist was whittled down to three relative unknowns — one of whom, Dan Korski, was forced to drop out amid historical allegations of misconduct that he denies.

The MPs point to Johnson as the stature of figure who could have stood a chance against Khan. Before Wednesday’s result, they also bemoaned that whoever emerged as the winner would absorb party resources that would better be spent protecting marginal constituencies ahead of a general election that must be called by January 2025 at the latest.

Nevertheless, party strategists are eying the result of the by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip -Johnson’s former seat - as a test case in the effectiveness of campaigning to scrap the extension of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone — which imposes fees on polluting cars — in areas of outer London. Johnson set up the original inner-London ULEZ during his tenure as mayor.

The Tories think holding on to the seat will show that voters in the so-called donut areas that surround central London, could be won over by promising not to expand the areas in which older polluting cars must pay to drive into the capital. Opponents argue the outer edges are badly served by public transport and price rises would unduly affect small businesses.

Hall — who also owns a hair salon — has pledged to reverse the ULEZ expansion and slash crime in the capital. She has also promised to build more houses across the city and extend a free school meal program that Khan is introducing in September “for as long as the cost of living situation requires it.”

