Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own party over his plan to breach international law and rewrite the Brexit deal. Tories have proposed an amendment to the bill which would give Parliament a veto over the move.

Opposition to Johnson in Europe is hardening, with Germany and Ireland stepping up their criticism of the U.K. prime minister’s position. Even so, negotiators are still talking about trade and both sides say they want a deal, though time is running out before the Brexit transition phase ends in December.

Key developments:

Negotiations over a future U.K.-EU trade deal remained stalled, even as time runs out

U.K. and Japan strike trade agreement, in boost for post-Brexit Britain

Germany says Johnson is deliberately wrecking talks

Johnson’s office due to brief reporters at 12 p.m.

Germany’s Maas Backs Ambassador’s Criticism (11:50 a.m.)

A Tweet by the German ambassador in London, in which he slammed Johnson’s plans to rewrite the Brexit deal, was backed by his government in Berlin. Ambassador Andreas Michaelis is “observing the situation with a great amount of heartfelt empathy,” and speaks for Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

“In more than 30 years as a diplomat I have not experienced such a fast, intentional and profound deterioration of a negotiation,” Michaelis tweeted on Thursday. That’s quite something coming from Michaelis. Before his posting in London, the career diplomat rose to become a deputy minister as Maas’s state secretary and is credited with having broad sway over Germany’s foreign-policy establishment.

Ex-Chancellor Warns of Lords Resistance (11: 30 a.m.)

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont, now a member of the House of Lords, warned the government will face a struggle to the get the upper chamber to back its Internal Market Bill.

In a Bloomberg Television interview, Lamont described Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis’s acknowledgment that the bill would break international law as “staggering,” before adding that Attorney General Suella Braverman’s argument that the plan wasn’t unprecedented was “more nuanced.”

“It’s going to be very difficult to persuade the House of Lords of which I am a member to accept this argument,” he told Tom Keene and Francine Lacqua.

Lamont said there’s 50:50 chance the U.K. and EU will reach agreement by year-end, adding that the Withdrawal Agreement had “blatant contradictions” in it that were always going to require changing.

Tories Try to Re-Write Internal Market Bill (9:45 a.m.)

Tory rebels, led by veteran Member of Parliament Bob Neill, have submitted an amendment to the Internal Market Bill that would bar the government from overriding the Withdrawal Agreement without Parliamentary support.

The amendment would allow the bill through, but prevent enactment of the clauses in it that breach the U.K.’s commitments under the Withdrawal Agreement until the House of Commons had approved the date from which they would take effect.

Two other Tory veterans, Oliver Heald and former de-facto Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green also put their names to the amendment.

Tory Rebel: ‘You Can’t Be a Little Bit Pregnant’ (Earlier)

Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet in southeast England, said he will vote against the bill in its current form, and warned it will face opposition in the House of Lords.

“This is a matter of principle,” he told Bloomberg Radio’s Roger Hearing and Caroline Hepker. “If the government enters into an agreement freely and signs that agreement, then it is expected that the agreement will be honored.”

“You can’t be a little bit pregnant,” Gale said. “You can’t say, as the minister said from the dispatch box the other day, we’re breaking the law but only a little bit. You either keep the law or you break it. In parliament, we make the law and we have a duty to uphold it.”

“I will vote against the bill if it is presented in its present form,” said Gale, who has been an MP for almost 40 years. “Those of us who have been in the house for a long time have a duty to stand up and be counted.”

Talks Should Continue Until Last Moment (Earlier)

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said talks should continue until the last minute in search of a deal.

“Treaties have to be obeyed and this is what anyone knows,” he said in Berlin. “My view on discussion like this is that you have to do it up to the last moment, but you have to be very clear.”

But Germany’s ambassador to London was far tougher on Johnson, accusing the British of deliberately undermining the talks.

