(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s opposition Conservatives will announce a new leader on Saturday night, with party members widely expected to elect 43-year-old firebrand Pierre Poilievre as main rival to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The counting of ballots began Thursday and final results will be released at 6 p.m. in Ottawa, according to a statement Friday morning. The party scaled back much of its leadership announcement program after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s head of state.

The new Conservative leader will inherit a favorable political situation, as Trudeau’s Liberals -- in power since 2015 -- battle to rein in soaring consumer prices and face the prospect of an economic slowdown amid surging interest rates. Most opinion polls put the two parties in a statistical tie.

Poilievre, who was first elected to parliament in 2004, has taken on the status of a juggernaut during the eight-month leadership race. He claims to have signed up more than 300,000 new party members during the campaign, almost half of the 678,702 Conservatives that were eligible to vote. That’s well ahead of any other of the five candidates left in the race.

(In the end, the party received 437,854 ballots, of which 417,987 were accepted -- all records.)

Poilievre ran a populist-tinged campaign on the theme of individual freedom, hammering Trudeau over high inflation, promising to fire Canada’s central bank governor, and allying himself with the trucker convoy that occupied the capital city’s downtown core earlier this year to protest against vaccine mandates.

Jean Charest, a former Quebec premier who represented the party’s more centrist establishment, is the likely runner-up, having so far been unable to gain momentum. Poilievre even secured the endorsement of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the last Conservative to lead the country.

The question now becomes whether Poilievre pivots more to the center to win over a broader electorate, or carries the more hardline, right-wing stance he used to win his party’s leadership into a general election.

That may not come until 2025, after the Trudeau signed a three-year power-sharing deal with the left-wing New Democratic Party earlier this year. The prime minister could also step down before then, having already led the Liberals through three elections since 2015, but he has insisted he plans to stay on through the next campaign.

The leadership race was triggered by the January ouster of former party head Erin O’Toole, who had positioned himself as a centrist alternative to the governing Liberals but failed to gain ground against Trudeau in last year’s general election.

