(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Conservative Party will remove the threat of a no-deal Brexit in its election manifesto, promising instead to deliver U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, the Times of London reported.

The move is an attempt to win over voters who may instead back the center-leaning Liberal Democrats, the newspaper said, without saying where it got the information.

It was previously reported that Johnson held a meeting in October with lawmakers in his party where he promised not to run a campaign backing an exit from the European Union without a deal.

During the party’s leadership campaign, Johnson threatened to take Britain out of the EU by the end of October, “do or die,” but he has softened his stance after reaching a deal with EU leaders. Senior figures in the party hope a Conservative majority would allow for a swift approval of Johnson’s deal in Britain’s Parliament.

Political parties in the U.K. started their campaigns in the lead-up to the Dec. 12 general election, but details of each manifesto are yet to be revealed.

