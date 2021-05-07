(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives recorded an “historic” election victory in Hartlepool, the first major result from Britain’s “Super Thursday” votes and one that will pile intense pressure on Keir Starmer’s leadership of the opposition Labour Party.

The win in Hartlepool, which had voted for a Labour MP ever since the seat’s creation in 1974, shows Johnson’s party gaining support on the back of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, as well as the completion of Brexit. The town in northeast England backed leaving the European Union by about 70% in 2016.

For Starmer, the result is a disaster given it’s rare for the ruling party to gain seats from the opposition at a by-election.

Key Developments:

Conservatives win 15,529 votes in Hartlepool, compared to 8,589 votes for Labour

Johnson’s majority in the House of Commons increases to 82

Results expected Friday: key English council districts; the Welsh parliament; and city mayors including Liverpool and Doncaster

Results for Scottish Parliament and Mayor of London expected Saturday

Of 14 councils in England reporting so far, Tories gain control of three and Labour lose control of one

Mandelson ‘Gutted’ by Hartlepool Result (9 a.m.)

Peter Mandelson, the Labour MP for Hartlepool between 1992 and 2004 and an architect of former Tony Blair’s New Labour movement -- which led the party to three general election wins -- said he is “gutted” by the result.

“I feel a mild fury that the last 10 years of what we’ve been doing in the Labour party nationally and locally has brought us to this result,” Mandelson told BBC Radio. “That is above all the explanation of what happened today.”

McDonnell: Starmer Should Be ‘Given Chance’ (Earlier)

John McDonnell, Labour’s former shadow chancellor and a key figure on the political left of the party, said leader Keir Starmer should be “given his chance” following the heavy defeat in Hartlepool.

“Keir now needs to sit down and think through what happened in this campaign,” McDonnell told BBC Radio. “The Labour Party went into this election campaign almost policy-less. We should never ever do that again.”

Labour’s Reed: Party ‘Hasn’t Changed Enough’ (Earlier)

Labour’s shadow minister for communities and local government, Steve Reed, said the Conservatives had benefited from picking up former Brexit Party supporters in Hartlepool.

“The Brexit Party vote has collapsed into the Conservatives,” Reed told the BBC. But Labour also needed to do more to show that they are different under the leadership of Starmer, he said.

“People don’t yet understand how the party is changing,” he said. “Frankly the party hasn’t changed enough.”

Conservatives Hail ‘Historic’ Win in Hartlepool (Earlier)

Amanda Milling, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said the result in Hartlepool is “historic” and would bring more jobs and investment to the area.

“People recognize that this area has not had a strong voice before,” Milling said on Sky News.

Milling also said voters weren’t moved by the “sleaze” allegations against Johnson his government in recent weeks, and that the Tories were rewarded for delivering on their manifesto promise to complete Brexit.

