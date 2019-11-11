(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are trying to shift the campaign focus to an area that polls show voters regard as the party’s strong suit: the economy. The move coincides with data published Monday showing the U.K. returned to growth in the third quarter.

Over the weekend, the Tories attacked the opposition Labour Party’s spending plans, saying they would cost 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) over five years. That analysis was branded a “ludicrous piece of Tory fake news” by Labour’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell.

Key Developments:

GDP figures show U.K. returned to growth in third quarter, but figures were weaker than expected

Tories say ‘eye-watering’ Labour spending plans to cost 1.2 trillion pounds; Labour calls the analysis ‘fake news’

Three weekend polls give Tories double-digit lead over Labour

To mark Armistice Day, major parties announce policies to support armed forces, veterans

Gove Attacks Labour on Immigration (9:45 a.m.)

Cabinet minister Michael Gove accused Labour of reneging on its 2017 pledge to end freedom of movement after Brexit. “Labour is now explicitly in favour of unlimited and uncontrolled immigration,” Gove wrote in the Times newspaper.

An alliance between Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon would put a “huge strain” on public services and make Briton’s “less safe” by allowing unfettered immigration, he wrote. “The Corbyn-Sturgeon policy is extreme, dangerous and out of touch with the British people.”

A motion passed at the Labour Party’s annual conference said it would extend free movement if elected to government, and Corbyn said last week he wants to “make sure that all those European Union nationals do remain here, can come here, will stay here.”

When asked Sunday in a BBC interview how that differed from the EU principle of free movement, Labour’s campaign chief Andrew Gwynne said there would be “bespoke” agreements with EU countries. He said he’d be able to answer “more clearly” whether the party’s 2019 manifesto would pledge to end free movement after it’s finalized on Saturday.

U.K. Avoids Recession, Economy on Weak Footing (9:30 a.m.)

Britain dodged a recession ahead of the now-postponed Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, providing an election boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The economy grew 0.3% between July and September, avoiding a second straight quarter of contraction, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday. Still, the figures were weaker than expected and showed the economy had little momentum as it entered the fourth quarter.

Read more: U.K. Avoids Recession But Ends Third Quarter on Weak Footing

Corbyn’s Pacifism Under Spotlight (8:20 a.m.)

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pacifism is under the spotlight again -- just as it was during the 2017 campaign. Asked in a BBC radio interview to name any occasion when the Labour leader had supported the use of British armed forces, the party’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, Emily Thornberry, said: “No, not off the top of my head.”

“In principle, Jeremy is not a pacifist; we are not pacifists,” Thornberry said. “There will be times when we need to use military force, but when we use it, we need to ensure that the use of that military force actually makes the situation better in the long term.”

While Corbyn has in the past said he wouldn’t be prepared to use Britain’s nuclear weapons, Thornberry said he “would do anything to protect our country,” adding, “it’s wrong for us to say in advance in what circumstances we would use nuclear weapons.”

Within minutes of the interview, the Conservatives released their attack lines in a statement from Defense Minister Johnny Mercer. “If Jeremy Corbyn is unable to make crucial decisions to keep our country safe, he is not fit to be Prime Minister,” he said.

Parties Announce Benefits for Armed Forces (Earlier)

As it’s Armistice Day, both the Tories and Labour are touting new policy proposals to boost the armed forces and veterans. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pledging fair pay, decent housing and better schooling for the children of armed forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will be in the West Midlands, is offering childcare and incentives for employers to hire ex-soldiers. Johnson will also offer legal protection to veterans, the Telegraph says. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace did a morning broadcast round touting plans to end repeat prosecutions over historical allegations against forces who served in Northern Ireland.

“This isn’t an amnesty,” Wallace told the BBC. “This is about repeated and vexatious claims.”

Tories Attack Labour Spending Plans (Earlier)

The Conservatives attacked Labour spending plans, which Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid described as “eye-watering” and said could force the U.K. into an economic crisis within months of the opposition assuming power. The Tories said on Sunday the cost of all Labour’s policy announcements would total 1.2 trillion pounds over five years.

Their 36-page analysis was dismissed as “fake news” by Javid’s Labour counterpart, John McDonnell, who promised his party would produce a fully-costed manifesto -- just as it did in 2017.

Polls Give Conservatives Double-Digit Lead (Earlier)

Three weekend polls gave Boris Johnson’s Conservatives a double-digit lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, while a fourth put the margin at 8 percentage points.

U.K. Recent Election Polls Summary: Conservative 39%, Labour 27%

A YouGov poll in the Sunday Times puts the Tories on 39%, unchanged from its previous survey, with Labour down a point on 26%. The Liberal Democrats are up a point on 17% and the Brexit Party are up 3 points on 10%.

An Opinium poll and a Deltapoll survey both gave the same results for the Conservatives (41%), Labour (29%) and the Brexit Party (6%). Opinium has the Liberal Democrats on 15% compared to 16% for Deltapoll.

A BMG survey for the Independent on Sunday put the Tories on 37%, with Labour on 29%, the Liberal Democrats on 16% and the Brexit Party on 9%.

Earlier:

