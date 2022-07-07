(Bloomberg) --

The Conservative Party is planning to whittle down candidates to be Britain’s next prime minister to a final two by July 21, and have the new leader decided by September.

The 1922 Committee of rank-and-rile Tory MPs, which sets the rules for the leadership contest, wants the first stage of the process to be complete by July 21 because that is when Parliament goes on its summer recess, according to a member of the committee’s executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It would then take about six weeks to complete the second part of the process, in which grassroots Tories cast ballots and pick from the final two candidates, the person said. The exact timetable for the contest will be announced early next week, following fresh elections to the 1922 executive on Monday.

