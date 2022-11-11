(Bloomberg) -- The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are threatening to unleash tornadoes across the Southeast and dump heavy rain in New York and Washington.

The Blue Ridge Mountains in Appalachia will get the heaviest rain, with as much as 6 inches to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) falling, while New York and the New England will likely get 1 to 3 inches starting late Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nicole killed at least three people, according to the Associated Press. Now a tropical depression, it made landfall in Florida Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It was the 14th storm named in the Atlantic, making this an average year for activity. The six-month hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

The remnants of Nicole could stir up tornadoes across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia on Friday, but those risks shouldn’t make it as far north as Washington or the other large cities along the Interstate 95 corridor. However, leaves that have fallen from trees could clog storm drains, leading to some urban flooding.

“There will be some flooding concerns, but we are not expecting there to be widespread flooding,” said Andrew Orrison, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. For the Northeast, Nicole won’t be a repeat of the torrential rain the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a year ago, he said.

