Tornado Watch Is Issued for Four U.S. States as Storms Intensify

(Bloomberg) -- Dangerous thunderstorms were forming Wednesday afternoon across the Southern U.S. with the threat of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and hail, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the weather service. Forecasters warned there was a 15% chance of severe storms, strong winds and tornadoes in several southeastern states by Saturday.

Previously: Southeastern U.S. Faces Severe Storm, Tornado Risks This Week

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.