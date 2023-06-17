(Bloomberg) -- The Greater Toronto Airports Authority reached a four-year agreement with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union.

The collective agreement, which represents more than 1,200 employees at Toronto Pearson, includes wage increases over the four years, as well as increases in benefits and pension contributions, the airport authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The agreement will be in effect from August 1 until July 31, 2027, according to the statement.

