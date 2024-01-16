Toronto has among the lowest property tax rate in all of Canada: real estate expert

Cities across Canada are hiking property taxes in a bid to recoup losses, but Toronto broker says the increases should be manageable in the long run.

In Toronto, where the city faces a $1.8-billion budget shortfall, property taxes are set to rise 10.5 per cent this year. Mayor Olivia Chow has warned that the number could jump to 16.5 per cent if Ottawa does not provide more funding to support refugee claimants in the city.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg, Toronto real estate broker John Pasalis said property taxes are one option available to city hall as it seeks patch up budget holes, adding that he hasn’t found overwhelming opposition to the increase among homeowners.

“(Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow) has to do whatever she can to increase the budget and certainly increasing property taxes is the measure that they’re taking,” Pasalis, president and broker of Realosophy Realty, said in a television interview on Monday.

While 10.5 per cent seems like a stiff price hike, Pasalis said the average homeowner in Toronto will only pay about $30 more on their monthly bill.

“While no one likes to pay more taxes, I’ve been finding it’s a tax that homeowners have been largely supportive of,” he said. “I think they’re seeing the challenges that the city’s facing and at the end of the day, property taxes are quite low in the City of Toronto.”

PROPERTY TAXES ACROSS CANADA

Toronto isn’t the only city where property owners are staring down tax hikes.

In London, Ont., property taxes are set to rise as much as 13 per cent, while Calgary, Vancouver and Saskatoon are also facing significant hikes.

HOUSING MARKET OUTLOOK

Property taxes are rising as the price of home ownership continues to increase in Canada.

On Monday, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported home sales and home prices climbed in December.

This marked the largest year-over-year climb in sales since August, which CREA called a “surprise.”

Pasalis doesn’t expect the December figures will represent what’s to come in 2024.

“I don’t think anyone in the industry’s expecting us to return to a bull market,” he said. “It’s probably going to be a little bit busier than 2023, but certainly I think (economic) pressures could be impacting demand.”