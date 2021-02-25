1h ago
Toronto-Dominion Tops Estimates on Gain in Canadian Banking Unit
(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings beat analysts’ estimates as a rebound in the Canadian economy helped drive profit up in the company’s domestic banking business.
- The bank said profit from its Canadian retail division rose 14% to C$2.04 billion ($1.63 billion) in the three months through January. The gain was driven by higher transaction and fee-based revenue in the wealth business, higher insurance revenue and lower provisions for loan losses.
- The lender’s U.S. retail operations didn’t do as well as its Canadian business in the first quarter, hurt by narrower margins and lower credit-card fees. Profit in the division fell 13% to C$1 billion.
- Relative to peers, Toronto-Dominion set aside larger amounts of money to absorb potential loan losses earlier in the pandemic. With the economy stabilizing and government programs helping, the bank is now setting aside less. Total provisions in the quarter were C$313 million, down 66% from the fourth quarter.
- Toronto-Dominion shares have risen 10% this year, compared with a 9.4% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.
- Net income rose 9.6% to C$3.28 billion, or C$1.77 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.83 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.49, on average.
