Zillow Shares Plunge as Investors Digest Home-Flipping Halt
Zillow Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday as investors digested the news that the company was pulling the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and other large U.S. lenders began investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Black-owned banks -- an attempt to help meet the needs of underserved borrowers as systemic racism became part of the national conversation.
(Bloomberg) -- European banks who view sustainability as a topic they can consign to a powerless department need to get with the program, according to their top regulator.
Elon Musk’s influence is spreading to Oak Ranch, a sprawling development of manufactured homes about five miles south of the Tesla Gigafactory that’s going up outside Austin. New lots line freshly paved roads, each with a patch of gravel ready for a new house.
Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund pounced on a huge slump in Zillow Group Inc. to add more shares of the embattled real estate company.
The average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market climbed to an all-time high last month as competition among buyers continued to heat up.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said Wednesday that 9,783 properties changed hands in the month, representing an eight per cent increase from September and a seven per cent drop from a year earlier.
The number of new listings fell 13 per cent month-over-month in October. Compared to a year earlier, inventory plunged 34 per cent.
“The only sustainable way to address housing affordability in the GTA is to deal with the persistent mismatch between demand and supply. Demand isn’t going away. And that’s why all three levels of government need to focus on supply,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger in a release.
High demand and constrained supply helped push home prices even further into record territory as the average selling price of a property ticked up to $1,155,345 in October.
With financial markets widely expecting the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates in the new year, many economists are assessing how that could impact real estate activity.
In a note to clients dated Nov. 2, BMO Economics Senior Economist Robert Kavcic questioned whether hot housing markets could be facing “one final bout of strength before things simmer down.”
He pointed out the historically popular five-year fixed mortgage rate has already begun rising; but perhaps more importantly, Kavcic said it’s likely the Bank of Canada will start raising rates sooner and more aggressively than many in the housing market might currently anticipate.