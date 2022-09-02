Global Rate-Hike Battle Presses On Relentlessly: Eco Week Ahead
Central banks around the globe are set to continue an assault on high inflation this week, even as vulnerabilities in their economies become ever clearer.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Central banks around the globe are set to continue an assault on high inflation this week, even as vulnerabilities in their economies become ever clearer.
London’s housing market is in flux with prices still rising on the outskirts and falling in most central areas. Values in the wider market are likely to slow over the next year under the weight of higher interest rates and a squeeze on household budgets.
Investors who might be looking for the world’s biggest bond market to rally back soon from its worst losses in decades appear doomed to disappointment.
Egypt’s struggle to win back investors to local debt is adding urgency for the government to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund.
The Netherlands has long feared that climate change would bring overwhelming floods. Now, Europe’s record drought is showing that too little, not too much water, could spell disaster.
Sep 2, 2022
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Canada’s largest real estate market halted a slide in home prices in August after a bear market-like collapse over the preceding months.
The average price for homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last month was $1,079,500, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) reported Friday. That was little changed from July, when the average selling price was $1,074,754.
August's price level represented some stabilization after a five-month skid that saw prices sink almost 20 per cent (on a non-seasonally adjusted basis) from February's record of $1,334,544 through July as the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hikes put a chill on activity.
And although home sales in the GTA fell substantially in August compared to a year earlier, the 5,627 properties that traded hands represented an increase of about 15 per cent compared to July. On a seasonally adjusted basis, TRREB said sales rose 11 per cent sequentially.
Nonetheless, the real estate board continued pounding the table for regulatory changes to take some pressure off buyers.
In a release, TRREB chief executive officer John DiMichele called for the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to "weigh in" on whether the current stress test — which requires buyers to show they could carry a mortgage at the higher of 5.25 per cent or the contract rate plus two per cent — "remains applicable."
"In addition, OSFI should consider removing the stress test for existing mortgage holders who want to shop for the best possible rate at renewal rather than forcing them to stay with their existing lender to avoid the stress test," he said.
In a June interview, the head of OSFI pledged that the regulator would be taking a look at the stress test to ensure it's still achieving its purpose.
"We look at it at the end of every year in December, and we'll do that per the normal course this December and if we think more rapid change is required, we can always do that. And we'll try and be as transparent with that as possible ... We'll give it a clear-eyed look and make sure it adds to the resilience of the Canadian housing system," said superintendent Peter Routledge in that interview.