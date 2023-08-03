(Bloomberg) -- Toronto home sales fell in July for a second-straight month as the resumption of rate hikes by the Bank of Canada appeared to cool the market.

The number of transactions in the city fell 8.8% from June, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Price gains decelerated, with the benchmark price rising just 1.1% to about C$1.17 million ($876,470) from a month earlier.

The city’s housing market is starting to show the effects of the central bank’s rate-hiking campaign that resumed in June after a lengthy pause earlier this year. Buyers have also been grappling with a lack of properties for sale, but new listings rose in July for a fourth-straight month, a welcome sign in a tight market.

“It does appear that the sales momentum that we experienced earlier in the spring has stalled somewhat since the Bank of Canada restarted its rate-tightening cycle in June,” TRREB President Paul Baron said in a statement. “Compounding the impact of higher rates has been the persistent lack of listings for people to purchase compared to previous years.”

Like much of Canada, Toronto is experiencing a housing affordability crunch as the country’s population growth sets records. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government is focused on making housing affordable and bolstering supply as he also put some of the onus on provinces and municipalities to deal with the issue.

“The federal government is targeting record levels of immigration for the foreseeable future, but we have seen very little tangible progress in creating more ownership and rental housing to accommodate this growth,” TRREB Chief Executive Officer John DiMichele said in the statement.

