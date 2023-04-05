(Bloomberg) -- Toronto home prices rose for a second month as buyers coming out for the traditional spring selling season were met with a smaller number of newly listed properties.

The benchmark price for a home in Canada’s largest city climbed 2.5% to C$1.12 million ($830,000) in March from a month earlier, according to a report released Wednesday by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Both sales and new listings in the greater Toronto area were down from a year earlier.

Toronto property prices are bouncing back from a slump attributed to last year’s surge in borrowing costs, which caused values to plunge more than 19%. Part of the price increase in March could be due to a tighter market, as new listings fell by a much bigger annual rate than sales.

Through the first quarter, “competition between buyers was heating up,” Paul Baron, the real estate board’s president, said in a statement. Polls show that “demand for ownership housing will continue to recover this year. Look for first-time buyers to lead this recovery.”

In another sign that the market’s becoming more competitive, the average sale price came in higher than the average list price for the first time since May 2022, the real estate group said.

The trigger for the market’s rebound appears to be the Bank of Canada. Starting last year, the central bank’s campaign to hike interest rates slowed the housing market. But in January, the Bank of Canada announced an intent to put a pause to the increases in rates, then followed through with that last month.

Markets besides Toronto are reacting similarly. Vancouver’s home prices were also up in March from a month earlier after a drop in new listings. In February, Canada’s benchmark price posted its slowest decline in almost a year.

Meanwhile, Canada’s immigration boom could continue to help housing demand. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has increased the country’s immigration targets. The country added a record 1,050,110 people over a one-year period to Jan. 1, with international migration counting for the bulk of that growth, Statistics Canada reported last month.

(Updates with list price data in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.