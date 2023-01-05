(Bloomberg) -- Home-sales activity slowed to a crawl in Canada’s largest city in December, with just 3,117 homes trading hands to end a year that saw prices decline by a record amount.

The benchmark price of a home in Toronto fell 0.8% in December from the month before to C$1.08 million (about $802,000), not adjusted for seasonality, according to the city’s real estate board.

That brought the one-year price decline to 8.9%, the biggest drop for a calendar year since the benchmark was first compiled in 2005, the data show.

Just as ultra-low pandemic interest rates triggered a record home-buying frenzy in 2021, a sharp rise in borrowing costs turned the market in the other direction in 2022. With inflation still running near 7% and the Bank of Canada signaling that rate hikes might not be over, the housing market in Toronto and other Canadian cities may be under more pressure in 2023.

Higher mortgage rates have already forced many potential buyers to the sidelines, causing the number of sales to fall 48.2% in December from the same period last year when the market was approaching its peak. Because new listings have also fallen, but at a slower rate of 21.3%, pressure on prices has continued, the real estate board said.

Still, with Canada’s population growing at its fastest pace in decades thanks to high levels of immigration, many observers expect the housing market to stabilize. Some of the data from Toronto suggest that process may have already begun. The average selling price — which is considered more volatile and less reliable than the benchmark price — was flat in December compared with November, on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

But with transaction activity thin during Canada’s winter season, it’s harder to establish durable trends. The real test may come with the warmer weather that typically draws out more buyers and sellers in the spring.

“As we look forward into 2023, there will be two opposite forces impacting the housing market,” John DiMichele, chief executive officer of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, said in a press release accompanying the data. “On the one hand, we will continue to feel the impact of higher borrowing costs. On the other hand, record levels of immigration will support demand for ownership and rental housing.”

