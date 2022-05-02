1h ago
Toronto Mayor John Tory Registers to Run for Third Term
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- John Tory, mayor of Canada’s economic capital Toronto and a former senior executive at Rogers Communications Inc., formally registered to run for re-election on Monday.
“I love this city and I want to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever in the years ahead -- that will take strong and experienced leadership that works,” Tory said in a statement.
Tory was first elected to lead the city in 2014, succeeding Rob Ford with over 40% of the vote, and was re-elected four years later with an even wider margin. If successful, he would be the first mayor to get a third term since the city was enlarged in 1998 through an amalgamation process with neighboring municipalities.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:46
Larry Berman: Buy in May and make some hay
-
6:32
Census signals it's time for Canadian investors to act their age
-
2:46
Higher rates could encourage Canadians to 'save differently,' but not more
-
5:15
Vancouver hiking empty homes tax to 5% of assessed value in 2023
-
Bill Hwang's Archegos catastrophe was wilder than anyone knew
-
5:16
Navigating the high costs of mental health care in a time of high demand