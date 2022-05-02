(Bloomberg) -- John Tory, mayor of Canada’s economic capital Toronto and a former senior executive at Rogers Communications Inc., formally registered to run for re-election on Monday.

“I love this city and I want to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever in the years ahead -- that will take strong and experienced leadership that works,” Tory said in a statement.

Tory was first elected to lead the city in 2014, succeeding Rob Ford with over 40% of the vote, and was re-elected four years later with an even wider margin. If successful, he would be the first mayor to get a third term since the city was enlarged in 1998 through an amalgamation process with neighboring municipalities.

