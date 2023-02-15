(Bloomberg) -- Toronto’s 2023 budget approval process was thrown into disarray on Wednesday amid protests and confusion over when — or if — its mayor intends to resign.

“Just going to deal with the budget. Get that done,” John Tory said when asked by a reporter if he’s reconsidering his decision to quit.

The leader of Canada’s largest city announced Feb. 10 that he was stepping down to rebuild the trust of his family after the Toronto Star revealed he’d had an affair with a former staff member.

A few days later, the newspaper reported that he had decided to remain in office until the C$16 billion ($11.9 billion) city budget was finalized. Meanwhile, some supporters have been urging him to rescind the resignation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made it clear he hopes Tory will change his mind. “Everything’s going tickety-boo in Toronto,” Ford said at a news conference in Brampton, Ontario, on Wednesday. “Is he the best thing that we have in Toronto? Yes, he is the best thing and let’s not upset the apple cart for a personal issue he’s dealing with.”

Tory has said the woman with whom he had the affair left his office to work elsewhere and the relationship ended by mutual consent earlier this year.

The upheaval comes as Toronto is grappling with a housing affordability crisis and a looming recession. Wednesday’s budget meeting was delayed at least three times as protesters were forcibly removed from city council as cries of “House the homeless, feed the poor, kick John Tory out the door,” drowned out the mayor, the Star reported.

A centrist, in 2014 Tory succeeded Ford’s brother — the late Rob Ford — whose infamous mayoral tenure included a video in which he was caught smoking crack cocaine. Under Doug Ford’s leadership, Tory’s power was expanded with a new law that gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa more power to enact or veto bylaws against the wishes of a majority of city councilors in some circumstances.

Asked if he’s concerned the controversial law could backfire if Tory is replaced by a left-leaning major, Ford, who’s a conservative, didn’t mince his words.

“Folks, I’ll tell you, if a left-leaning mayor gets in there, we’re toast. I’ll tell you, it’d be a disaster in my opinion,” he said.

“If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people of Toronto.”

