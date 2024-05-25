(Bloomberg) -- Toronto police said they have started an investigation after shots were fired at a Jewish elementary school on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at about 4:50 a.m. local time as suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in North York, news channel CP24 cited Paul Krawcyz of the Toronto Police Service as saying to reporters.

There were no reported sounds of gunshots or injuries, but the front of the school suffered some damage, Krawcyz said. Police will increase their presence in some neighborhoods and other schools, and have “high visibility” at synagogues, he said.

The gun and gangs task force is leading the probe, and will be supported by the hate crime unit, he said.

“It’s too early in the investigation to say whether it is or not” a hate crime or a terror act, Krawcyz said. “It would be wrong to just guess at this point.”

