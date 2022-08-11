A power failure in downtown Toronto has knocked out electricity in parts of the city’s financial district, affecting about 10,000 customers.

Electricity supplier Hydro One Ltd. said it’s investigating the disruption, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. New York time. A map on the website of Toronto Hydro indicated the power collapse has hit a significant portion of the downtown core, with areas east of Yonge Street being the most affected.

“It’s an outage on a transmission system that’s affecting the supply of power to Toronto Hydro and their customers in the downtown core,” Tiziana Baccega Rosa, a spokesperson for Hydro One, said by phone. The company is investigating reports that the disruption was caused by a crane on a barge hitting a high voltage wire in the Port Lands area southeast of the downtown core, she said.

Workers are in the process of re-routing power to the affected area, Baccega Rosa said. “Customers may get their power on at different times as we move through this process.”

A spokesperson for Waterfront Toronto, which is developing the Port Lands site, said its work in the area does not appear to be linked to the disruption.

Some office towers were running on emergency power while others were operating normally. Trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange was not disrupted, according to a spokesperson. Several traders who spoke to Bloomberg News said their activities were continuing as normal.

The subway appeared to be operating normally although the elevators in some stations were not and the Toronto Transit Commission warned commuters to expect major streetcar delays.

Toronto Metropolitan University tweeted that they were sending students home because of the power failure. Seneca College, which also has a downtown campus, asked people to avoid the campus.

Some businesses, including local coffee shops and restaurants, were forced to close while others tried to sell whatever food didn’t require electricity. “Our freezer’s not working and our oven is not working,” Nicole Ates, a barista at Daily Ritual coffee shop said. “At the moment we’re just doing the best that we can.”

Toronto is home to hundreds of thousands of financial workers, though they don’t all work in the region affected by the power outage.