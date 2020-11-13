(Bloomberg) -- Residents of Canada’s financial capital were asked to avoid leaving their homes except for essential reasons to slow a virus outbreak that has left hospitals at risk of being overwhelmed.

Toronto, the country’s largest city, and most of its suburbs are being placed in a “control-red” zone under Ontario’s Covid-19 framework, Premier Doug Ford said Friday. The move means tighter restrictions on most indoor businesses and activities -- closing movie theaters and some personal care services and placing tight limits on restaurants and fitness centers. The province’s top doctor said families shouldn’t visit other households.

Ontario could see 6,500 new cases a day in December, up from a seven-day average of 1,355, according to new epidemiological models released Thursday by the province. At that rate, intensive care units would be overrun within six weeks, Ford said.

“I know this will be difficult. You’ve already sacrificed so much,” Ford said. “But we need to be clear about what’s at stake. We’re staring down the barrel of another lockdown.”

Many regions in the country of 38 million people are losing their fight against a resurgent virus. In Ontario, the number of hospitalized patients rose by more than 60% in the past three weeks. British Columbia, an early success story, is seeing cases double every 13 days.

