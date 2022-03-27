(Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials broke ground on a long-awaited new subway line in Toronto, the country’s most populous city, but post-Covid challenges for contractors have made it impossible for them to say when it will be done.

The C$10.9-billion ($8.7 billion), 14-station Ontario Line -- one of the biggest current infrastructure projects in Canada -- will run from near the shore of Lake Ontario into northeast Toronto. It had initially been slated for completion in 2030, but the agency responsible for building it now won’t commit to a date.

“In the world we’re in post-Covid, we’re seeing huge variations in terms of what gets bid,” Phil Verster, chief executive officer of Metrolinx, said Sunday at a ground-breaking event.

The transit organization is expecting additional bids for work on the project in April, potentially with varying “times, schedules and prices” for completing the work.

“Once we see those, we’ll be able to judge when the completion date will be,” Verster said. “It’s really about what the market can deliver.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised Toronto Mayor John Tory and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their help in accelerating the project. “We got the planning done, we got the funding done, we got the shovels in the ground in three years,” Ford said. Both Ford and Tory are facing elections this year.

