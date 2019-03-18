Toronto's Pearson airport operations mostly back to normal after fire

TORONTO -- Operations at Toronto's Pearson International Airport had largely returned to normal Monday morning after a fire the night before triggered an evacuation and major flight disruptions.

The airport said on its Twitter feed that both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 were operating normally, but those travelling to the U.S. from Terminal 1 -- where the fire started -- could see some delays.

Travellers were advised to check their flight status today before heading to the airport, which is Canada's busiest.

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint around 6:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished, although there was no immediate word on how it started.

Dozens of inbound flights were also stranded on the tarmac for hours as crews worked to make sure the airport terminal was safe.

Photos posted on social media Sunday, as well as television footage, showed thick smoke in parts of the airport and frustrated passengers crowding the terminal's main concourse.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, while another was treated at the scene and released.

Police said no major injuries were reported.