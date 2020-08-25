Toronto-based TransPod Inc. announced Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government to develop a hyperloop system that would connect Edmonton and Calgary.

The multi-billion-dollar project will begin with a two-year feasibility study before entering a test phase for track construction and high speeds, the company said. TransPod said it plans to have its initial hyperloop line running as early as 2030.

The proposed system aims to transport passengers and cargo between Calgary and Edmonton in as little as 30 minutes over speeds up to 1,000 kilometres per hour, versus the approximate three hours it normally takes to drive between the two cities, TransPod said.

“Alberta’s leadership mindset and partnership with TransPod firmly places it at the cutting edge of transportation innovation,” TransPod co-founder and CEO, Sebastien Gendron, said in a release.

“Through this strategic agreement that secures the province’s economic future without having to commit any taxpayer dollars, the Government of Alberta is investing in improving growth and quality of life in the region.”

The project is expected to create 38,000 jobs over the span of a decade and and reduce Alberta’s carbon emissions by up to 300,000 tonnes per year, the company said in the release.