TORONTO - Hundreds of elementary school teachers will trade the chalkboard for the keyboard next week as Canada's largest school district continues to adjust to soaring enrolment in online education.

The Toronto District School Board plans to reassign about 570 teachers to its “Virtual School” platform, a spokesman said Wednesday, in an effort to ensure all students taking classes online have access to a full-time teacher.

More than 63,000 elementary students have opted for virtual learning this year, according to a statement the board sent to parents on Tuesday. Many of them still haven't been assigned a teacher, instead learning through “asynchronous” material provided by the board.

“At the same time, we also have significantly lower class sizes in our in-person, or bricks-and-mortar schools,” spokesman Ryan Bird said, noting some classes designed for 24 students have as few as eight or 10.

“I recognize (that) is ideal when it comes to physical distancing, but ... we just don't have enough money to be able to staff those for the remainder of the year at those significantly lower numbers.”

Bird said such classes will be “collapsed” into others, without exceeding the board's targets for class sizes: 24 students in junior and senior kindergarten, 20 students in grades 1 to 3 and 27 in grades 4 to 8.

In certain higher-risk communities, the targets are lower: 15 students in both kindergarten levels and 20 in grades 1 to 8.

Because the reorganization will have students interacting with new “cohorts,” the board said it will also take a number of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including “enhanced” cleaning and retaining details for contact tracing.

The board said the majority of elementary schools will not see significant changes, but a handful will lose more than four teachers.

It said parents whose children are directly affected by the change will be contacted this week.