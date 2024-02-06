(Bloomberg) -- Toronto home prices declined for a sixth straight month, but an upswing in buyer activity is beginning to tighten the balance between supply and demand amid speculation that lower borrowing costs are on the horizon.

The benchmark price of a home in Canada’s largest city declined 1.2% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis from the month before, according to a report from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. The number of transactions increased 9.6% from December, outpacing the 4.6% increase in new listings, suggesting buyers are coming into the market at a faster pace than people looking to sell.

The number of homes sold during the month was 4,223, not seasonally adjusted — 37% higher than the previous January.

Short-term borrowing costs are at their highest level in more than 20 years, which squeezed many buyers from the market and caused the inventory of unsold homes to rise through the latter half of 2023. But with the Bank of Canada signaling that it’s probably done raising interest rates, the debate has turned to when it will cut, providing an incentive for buyers to begin searching for properties to get ahead of a potential rush later this year.

“Once the Bank of Canada actually starts cutting its policy rate, likely in the second half of 2024, expect home sales to pick up even further,” Jason Mercer, the Toronto real estate board’s chief market analyst, said in a statement. “There will be more competition between buyers in 2024 as demand picks up and the supply of listings remains constrained. The end result will be upward pressure on selling prices over the next two years.”

Read More: Homebuyers Are So Frenzied They Won’t Wait for Canada Rate Cuts

Last month’s drop brought the benchmark home price down to C$1.08 million ($799,000) — flat with a year ago. The 1.2% monthly dip was the slowest pace of decline since September.

The real estate board said some of the pickup in buyer activity was due to lower costs on fixed-rate mortgages, which are priced off bond yields rather than the Bank of Canada rate. The yield on a five-year Canadian government bond has fallen four-fifths of a percentage point since its October high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, allowing rates on popular five-year mortgages to ease.

“We had a positive start to 2024,” Jennifer Pearce, the Toronto real estate board’s president, said in the statement. “The Bank of Canada expects the rate of inflation to recede as we move through the year. This would support lower interest rates which would bolster home buyers’ confidence to move back into the market.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.