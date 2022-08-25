(Bloomberg) -- As the Pentagon rushes to replenish billions of dollars in weapons sent to Ukraine, its inspector general says he’s on high alert for signs of fraud and abuse in the thousands of contracts being awarded.

“We have developed a universe of thousands of Ukraine-related contracts” that come in under $2 million each, Acting Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said in an interview. That’s more than 7,800 contracts valued at a combined $2.2 billion, O’Donnell added, even before an approaching deluge of bigger-ticket orders for advanced weapons such as the long-range HIMARS rocket systems prized by Ukrainian troops.

The inspector general’s oversight will focus on the $26.6 billion in supplemental spending for Ukraine approved by Congress since last year, which has supported a drawdown of weapon inventories.

Beyond reviewing the effectiveness of Pentagon accounting systems to record and track Ukraine-related spending, the inspector general’s office plans to probe US intelligence-sharing agreements with allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the effectiveness of training for Ukrainian forces and the potential for diversions of combat gear to the black market.

NATO officials “seem confident that the security was sufficient for the transfer of weapons” and “as far as we can tell, right now, everything that is supposed to shoot and go boom, they are using every bit of it,” O’Donnell said. But, he added, “this needs to be tested” through auditing.

A Pentagon official told reporters last week said the department has very detailed accountability measures to ensure that tracking begins as soon as the Pentagon is authorized to provide a capability. That tracking includes shipment from the US, across borders to Ukraine and then to military units. The tracking involves the Pentagon, the US European Command and a new Defense Attache Office in Kyiv, the official said.

O’Donnell said the system had to be tested because Ukrainian officials do their accounting of American equipment with “hand receipts, it’s all paper.” Once equipment gets to Ukraine “I don’t think they have much fidelity” as to where it ends up, he said.

O’Donnell led a team to Germany in June to meet with US European Command officials and its inspector general to quantify the oversight challenges.

Covid Lessons

O’Donnell said the lesson learned from the Defense Department’s rush of spending for supplies, such as ventilators and respirator masks, in the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic is “that as the velocity of spending increases, the probability of fraud” increases. The inspector general’s focus “runs the gamut of fraud in government contracting -- it’s collusion, it’s parties suspended or debarred,” the submission of defectively priced proposals and inadequate records management, he said.

O’Donnell said his office “learned that maintaining comprehensive contract, grant, and project records is crucial to efficient operations and effective oversight” because a “lack of effective record-keeping had a detrimental effect on many of our Afghanistan and Iraq investigations.” He said his personnel are using “this lesson when projecting and conducting our extensive body of work on Ukraine.”

Employing specialized software tools, data analytics experts working with auditors and criminal investigators are “taking a far richer data set and looking deeper” into the contracting process for indications of fraud or collusion to win a contract, he said.

