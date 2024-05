(Bloomberg) -- Torrential rain caused a highway to collapse in southern China, killing 24 people, according to local media.

Eighteen cars fell when the road on a hillside in Meizhou, a city in China’s Guangdong province, gave way after days of heavy rain, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Thirty people were initially injured and taken to the hospital.

China’s southern territories have been hit by heavy rains for the past few weeks. Guangdong relocated about 110,000 residents after the relentless wet weather damaged houses, blocked roads, and led to floods and landslides.

A tornado ripped through its capital city, Guangzhou, last Saturday, killing five people and injuring 33. Shenzhen, a technology hub that borders Hong Kong, was forced to shut down elementary schools and kindergartens, and halt all outdoor activities last week due to a severe rainstorm.

The collapse of about 18 meters (60 feet) of highway happened at around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the start of China’s five-day Labor Day holiday, Xinhua said.

