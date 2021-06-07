(Bloomberg) -- A Conservative Party row over cuts to U.K. foreign aid spending is a warning of bigger challenges to come for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, as he tries to repair public finances battered by the pandemic.

Though rebels in Boris Johnson’s ruling party were thwarted Monday in their attempt to force Sunak into a U-turn over his decision to trim the overseas aid budget, the issue is back in Parliament for an emergency debate Tuesday.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell, who is leading the Tory challenge to the government, told Parliament the rebels would have won by at least nine votes had support for their stance been tested on Monday.

If true, it represents a significant challenge to Sunak, who will face far larger spending decisions in the coming months as he tries to put government spending onto a more sustainable footing. His policy to cut aid spending to 0.5% of gross domestic product from 0.7% would save the Treasury about 4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) this year, barely scratching the surface of a deficit of more than 300 billion pounds -- the most in British peacetime.

It suggests Sunak will have to tread carefully as he looks for savings, while also trying to fuel a recovery.

‘Fiscal Straitjacket’

“Trying to do both at once just makes it harder to really achieve either,” James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said in an interview. Spending rules envisaged in the Tory party’s 2019 election manifesto also complicate matters for Sunak, he said, because they create a “fiscal straitjacket” for the chancellor.

The tension between what the Tories promised in 2019 and Sunak’s current plans lies at the heart of the rebellion over foreign aid. Spending 0.7% of gross domestic product on overseas assistance is a legal mandate the Conservative Party pledged to keep; the chancellor argues the cut to 0.5% is justified to offset the costs of responding to the pandemic.

“This is a manifesto commitment and it’s enshrined in law,” said Harriett Baldwin, a former Tory international development minister. “You can’t go proactively into a budget year aiming to reduce it without the consent of Parliament.”

The row comes days after a spat over spending to help children catch up classes after the pandemic, when the government announced a 10th of the budget proposed by Johnson’s own education czar -- who promptly resigned.

Tory Pressure

Earlier this year, Tory backbenchers pressured Sunak into extending a temporary 20 pounds-a-week uplift in welfare payments until October.

For Sunak, the conundrum is how to repair the books after the pandemic, without squashing the recovery and while still delivering on the ‘leveling up’ agenda that helped the Tories to a landslide victory in 2019. The former implies an eye on debt and the deficit, the latter two point to spending.

Sunak has himself described fiscal sustainability as a “sacred” duty to ensure Britain is prepared for the next crisis, whenever it comes.

“If the Treasury is just worrying about a deficit problem, it should be focused on tax rises that can stick or spending cuts that can stick,” said Carl Emmerson, deputy director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. In terms of pressures on Sunak, he said: “It’s easy to come up with lots of reasons why we’ll spend more; it’s harder to come up with reasons why we’ll spend less.”

Rising Costs

The chancellor will probably need to fork out more than he’s earmarked for ongoing Covid costs, such as for the test-and-trace program and for protective equipment, Emmerson said. Catchup education may need enduring support, and the National Health Service may need additional resources to cope with a sicker population and missed treatments, he said.

Smith at the Resolution Foundation said the chancellor should prioritize the recovery first, before turning his attention to balancing the books. But he acknowledged that’s difficult politically because it would involve belt-tightening in the runup to the next election, currently due in 2024.

That political dilemma is already proving challenging. While the aid cut was just 4 billion pounds, it polls well among voters -- especially in the historically Labour seats -- dubbed the Red Wall -- in northern England that propelled Johnson to victory on 2019. Opposition to the cuts has come predominantly from Conservative MPs in traditional Tory heartlands in southern England.

The divisions on international aid spending represents the “clash” between the different wings of the party, according to Nicky Morgan, a Tory peer who served in Johnson’s cabinet until last year.

“The chancellor has some very difficult decisions, because you have some areas of spending that are protected or politically cannot be touched, and that just means there are other areas that are even more vulnerable than they normally would be,” she said.

