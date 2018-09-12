(Bloomberg) -- The Brexit-backing Conservative European Research Group continued its efforts to stop Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for leaving the European Union, setting out what it said was a workable solution to the question of the Irish border.

The document, published Wednesday, argued that too much emphasis had been placed on the border issue, which continues to be the sticking point in talks between the U.K. and the EU. It said the level of trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland was small, and that no physical checkpoints would need to be put up on the border, which was for many years a focal point for terrorist attacks.

Instead, the ERG plan proposes customs checks away from the border, and a “trusted trader” program for large businesses. Its trickiest assumption is that no checks would be needed on goods because the U.K. and the EU are already in regulatory alignment.

One of the arguments for Brexit is to move U.K. regulation away from the the EU’s system. Given the region’s turbulent history, spot customs checks at people’s business premises could also be inflammatory.

The publication is part of an assault on May’s Brexit strategy. On Tuesday, senior ERG figures backed a report from Economists For Free Trade, which advocated leaving the EU without any deal at all. That report’s assumptions were widely ridiculed by trade experts.

