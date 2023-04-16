(Bloomberg) -- Greg Hands, the UK Conservative chair, has warned that his party is expected to lose more than 1,000 seats at the local elections on May 4.

“The independent expectations are that the Conservatives will lose more than 1,000 seats,” Hands said in an interview with Sky News on Sunday. “Labour need to make big gains, that is the expectation out there.”

The governing Conservative party have gained ground on the Labour opposition in recent national opinion polls, though they still trail by a double-digit margin. The local elections will see 8,000 council seats contested in England next month.

