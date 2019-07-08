(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Conservatives led by Dominic Grieve have put down an amendment to the government’s Northern Ireland bill to try to ensure the next prime minister can’t suspend Parliament and force through a no-deal Brexit.

Grieve, a former attorney general and veteran anti-Brexit rebel, set out a proposal that would require both the House of Commons and House of Lords to be in session on Sept. 4, Oct. 9 and then fortnightly until Dec. 18 -- effectively making it impossible for Theresa May’s successor to suspend the legislature to try to bypass lawmakers ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline for leaving the European Union. It would also allow MPs to seize control of the Parliamentary agenda.

Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the Tory leadership contest, has vowed to take Britain out of the bloc “do or die” by the end of October, even if he hasn’t secured a divorce agreement to smooth the split.

Fearing the economic chaos that would follow a no-deal divorce, “30 plus” Tory lawmakers are seeking to deploy the tools of Parliament to prevent it, Tory MP Sam Gyimah told Sky News on Sunday.

Whether they can succeed is the most pressing question now facing investors and U.K. businesses. Grieve is using the Northern Ireland Bill as a vehicle for his latest ploy. The legislation requires the government to update lawmakers on progress restoring power-sharing to the province, which has been without an executive for more than two years.

But there is no guarantee Grieve’s amendment will be selected by Speaker of the Commons John Bercow when Parliament debates the bill Tuesday. Grieve’s last attempt to block a no-deal Brexit -- by cutting off spending to government departments -- was thwarted when Bercow didn’t include his plan for a vote.

