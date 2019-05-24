(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Boris Johnson, a top contender to take over from Prime Minister Theresa May, said he wants a pragmatic exit from the bloc, but the country must prepare for no-deal as a negotiating tactic.

Johnson set out the outline of a negotiating strategy at a conference in Interlaken, Switzerland. He would prepare for no-deal, go back to Brussels and seek to renegotiate the toxic Irish backstop, and make clear that he’s prepared to leave without a deal if the European Union says no.

"The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no-deal situation," he told a conference in Interlaken, Switzerland. "To get things done you need to be prepared to walk away."

He said he believes the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31 -- the latest deadline -- with or without a deal.

Investors are watching his comments carefully as he’s so far the bookmakers’ front-runner to win the leadership race that’s just getting started. He has long indicated that he’d be willing to pull the U.K. out of the bloc without a deal and has criticized May for surrendering to the EU. That has spooked markets, and the pound has weakened on concerns that a hardliner would pursue a no-deal exit.

Johnson is the favorite for now but Tory leadership races are wildly unpredictable. The race takes a couple of months, and there’s plenty of time for an upset. Historically, those who start the race ahead often lose. Still, Johnson has some high-profile allies already and has the biggest war chest.

Johnson’s other tactic is to get Parliament to rule out the possibility of canceling Brexit --- an option the U.K. legally has. That would concentrate minds in the EU, where some officials continue to hope that the U.K. might change its mind. He also said a second referendum was a "very bad idea" as it would be "deeply divisive."

