(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, warned there are “challenging” times ahead for the economy as he refused to put a timetable on when he could cut taxes.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer insisted that he was right to only promise tax cuts once inflation is under control, in contrast to Conservative leadership rivals including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has vowed to slash taxes from day one.

“Inflation is the enemy,” Sunak said, stressing that getting it down is his “number one priority.”

Sunak said he wanted to see tax cuts during this Parliament but declined to say when he thought they would be possible. “I don’t cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes,” he said.

He ducked several questions including on how former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is helping with his campaign, on when he first considered resigning from Johnson’s Cabinet, and on whether he would keep Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor if he made it to No. 10 Downing Street.

