(Bloomberg) -- Charlie Elphicke, a U.K. Conservative lawmaker, was charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

Elphicke, 49, who represents the town of Dover, will appear at a London magistrates court on Sept. 6, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement Monday. The decision to file charges was made after prosecutors received a file from the Metropolitan Police.

Calls to Elphicke’s offices in Parliament weren’t answered. A press spokesman wasn’t available at his constituency office.

