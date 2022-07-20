(Bloomberg) -- Two candidates remain in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the UK Conservative Party and Prime Minister, as betting companies adjust their odds during the twists and turns of the leadership race.

Tory MPs held their final ballot on Wednesday in the race to elect a new premier, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt knocked out after receiving the fewest votes. Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will now campaign in hustings around the country for the votes of as many as 180,000 Tory party members. The results will be announced on Sept. 5 but many members may send off their postal ballots long before then.

Battle begins

Liz Truss, a darling of the party grassroots who has drawn comparisons with Margaret Thatcher, is the favorite to succeed Johnson according to Sky Bet, which will pay out 8/15 on her to be the next Tory leader. Truss, who gained 27 votes for a total of 113 in the final ballot of MPs, will be heartened by closing the gap on Sunak, her rival for the keys to 10 Downing Street.

Truss is odds-on with other sites too - she’s 4/7 at Ladbrokes and William Hill, according to Oddschecker.

Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger the prime minister’s downfall earlier this month, is hot on the heels of Truss at 11/8 with Sky. The former chancellor’s place in the top two was almost inevitable before securing 137 votes in today’s ballot, which was up 19 on Tuesday’s tally.

The latest YouGov poll of Tory members earlier this week suggested that Sunak would lose against Truss, although members’ opinions appear to be volatile and could easily change over the coming campaign.

Odds from betting on politics should be taken with a pinch of salt. They tend to reflect the views of a modest number of everyday punters, with low levels of liquidity compared to other markets. Nonetheless, they give clues as to the direction of travel during a rapidly changing contest.

