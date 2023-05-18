(Bloomberg) -- London should scrap plans to impose a 20 miles per hour (32 kph) speed limit on large swathes of the capital’s roads and give local residents more say over low-traffic neighborhoods, said Paul Scully, one of seven Conservatives vying to unseat Labour’s Sadiq Khan as mayor.

Elections are due in 2024 but the race to take on Khan, mayor since 2016 and seeking an unprecedented third term, is already underway. The Tories set a May 24 deadline to apply for the nomination, yet it also shows how Khan’s plans — especially in transport — influence a broader fight as Labour and the Conservatives gear up for a national vote also expected next year.

Take the capital’s 20 mph speed limit, which Transport for London wants to cover almost 140 miles of the capital’s roads by May next year, including in 37 town centers in inner and outer London. For the plan’s proponents, it’s an important step to reducing fatalities as well as pollution, by encouraging more people to make journeys by bicycle or by public transport.

For its critics, including some Conservative politicians in and around the capital, it’s variously an example of government overreach, an attempt to penalize drivers and small businesses reliant on vans for deliveries, or a cynical attempt to raise revenue via speeding fines (or all of the above).

“I get really frustrated,” Scully said in an interview Thursday. “In some areas, it’s fine. But a blanket 20 miles an hour is a sledgehammer to crack a nut. So if you look around schools and things, it’s like, fine; if it’s densely populated — fine. If it’s a dual carriageway around west London or in northeast London, where there’s just no residential area around, then it’s just pointless.”

Data show the speed limits have led to a 25% reduction in deaths and serious collisions in central London, according to the city’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman. “This shows that speed limits are working.”

Scully, who said he has paused his activities as minister for London while he seeks the nomination but will continue as a digital minister, also criticized Low Traffic Neighborhoods for concentrating traffic on certain roads. He said they should be “resident-driven” rather than imposed by local councils.

“You’re shoving cars on to our arterial roads and causing more congestion,” he said. “You’re making it harder to actually get around London, you’re increasing journey times, which is no good for business, it’s no good for residents.”

Still, when it comes to London transport little angers the Tories more than Khan’s proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, taking in some Conservative-run districts. Proponents see the zone as vital to improving air quality; critics accuse Khan of money-grabbing.

Scully said that if he is elected mayor, he would switch off the ULEZ expansion cameras “on day one.”

The row plays into a broader debate about how Labour-run London has fared with a Conservative central government, especially after the pandemic put a hole in TfL’s finances. Subsequent bailouts came with the stipulation that TfL raises revenue, which forced Khan into unpopular measures such as increasing fares — and led to accusations then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to make him look bad.

Johnson was the last Tory mayor of London, and Scully and his Conservative rivals face an uphill struggle to unseat Khan, who won 55% of the vote in 2021. Tory support has plunged nationally since then, and the governing party trails Labour by a double-digit margin in most surveys.

Other candidates for the Tory nomination include former adviser to a former Prime Minister David Cameron, Daniel Korski, ex-Johnson adviser Samuel Kasumu, and London Assembly members Andrew Boff, Nick Rogers and Susan Hall. Around 26,000 London Conservative Party members will vote for their preferred candidate in July, and the winner will be announced on July 19.

