(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s critics on the right of his Conservative Party have set their sights on elections for two open UK parliamentary seats next month as a key moment in their effort to replace him as prime minister.

Sunak fended off an immediate threat this week, when former cabinet minister Simon Clarke called for him to quit to avoid a “catastrophe” at the polls later this year. The challenge fell flat, with many Conservative lawmakers publicly slamming their colleague within hours of the publication of his op-ed.

While the prime minister’s position is safe for now, those plotting to get rid of him are preparing for a campaign of attrition between now and the summer, people involved with the discussions told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. Local elections on May 2 will be one major test.

But Sunak must first get through a pair of by-elections on Feb. 15 in Wellingborough in central England and Kingswood in the southwest.

The votes could confirm opinion polls suggesting the Tories are hemorrhaging support to the anti-immigration Reform UK party founded by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, the people said. That is the nightmare scenario for Conservative MPs: a strengthening Reform party splitting the right-wing vote and allowing Keir Starmer’s poll-leading Labour Party to inflict a drubbing.

A YouGov survey this week illustrates why the Tories are worried. With 47% backing, Labour held a commanding lead — as it has done for months — over the Conservatives on 20%. Reform UK polled on 12%, a level it has yet to replicate in a ballot. The party is taking next month’s votes seriously, standing two former members of the European Parliament — co-deputy leader Ben Habib and businessman Rupert Lowe — in Wellingborough and Kingswood respectively.

“We will be on 14% nationally in February, and that’s without Nigel,” Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Bloomberg, referring to the fact Farage has yet to set out how or when he will return to campaigning. “He has a big decision to make and if he comes back, that helps us head even higher. The Tories are finished.”

It’s language that echoes Sunak’s Conservative critics. For two months, a loose grouping of right-wing lawmakers and advisers have been drawn together by their view that he can’t win the election, and only someone who sounds like them on immigration stands a chance. There’s much less agreement on who the next leader should be, though ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Sunak’s business secretary, Kemi Badenoch are often mentioned.

Some of the group’s meetings have been in the upmarket J. Sheekey seafood restaurant in London’s West End theater district, the people said. The question consuming Sunak’s staff this week has been whether the plotters are putting on a pantomime, or prepping a moment of high drama that could bring him down.

Clarke’s attempt this week didn’t bode well for the rebels, though it was still uncomfortable for the premier. “I love this quaint tradition where the more they slag him off behind his back, the louder they cheer in here,” Starmer goaded Sunak as they traded insults in a packed House of Commons.

But the threat posed by Labour and Starmer has long been clear. Sunak’s immediate problem is how to stop more Tories like Clarke, who used to urge skeptics to get behind the prime minister because voters wouldn’t tolerate another change, from concluding there’s nothing left to lose.

“No one likes that guy that’s shouting ‘Iceberg,’ but I suspect that people will be even less happy if we hit the iceberg,” Clarke told the BBC.

There’s another element of Clarke’s intervention that will raise alarm bells in Downing Street. His column calling for Sunak’s resignation was published in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which last week also commissioned a YouGov poll showing the Tories were on course for a landslide defeat. The survey was funded by an anonymous group of right-wing donors, who call themselves the Conservative Britain Alliance.

The group has recruited Sunak’s former pollster in Downing Street, Will Dry, and David Frost, who was the UK’s Brexit negotiator under ex-premier Boris Johnson. But its financial backers haven’t been published. They are people who are sympathetic to both the Tory right and Reform, people familiar with their views said, declining to reveal their identities.

What’s unclear is which camp the donors favor? One of the people said there is not a single plot but rather a series of discussions between like-minded people about how to install a new leader before the election.

The Conservative Britain Alliance has been talking to former Conservative aides including advisers to Braverman, people familiar with the conversations said. People close to former cabinet ministers Robert Jenrick and Jacob Rees-Mogg, both key figures on the right of the Tory party, have also been involved in discussions about weakening Sunak, the people familiar said.

A Downing Street official said this week’s events had exposed the plotters as a disorganized rabble of disgruntled junior apparatchiks. But the arrangement gives the aides’ bosses deniability that they’re also involved.

Rees-Mogg said this week he backs the prime minister and isn’t seeking a leadership change. An ally of Badenoch’s said the plot has nothing to do with her and that she fully supports Sunak.

One Tory aide joked the plotters were less like Dominic Cummings, a powerful figure in Johnson’s Downing Street who infamously turned against his boss, and more like Alan Cumming, the presenter of the game-show The Traitors.

As things stand, it’s also clear that those who want Sunak gone are far short of the numbers needed to make that happen. Recent votes in the House of Commons have shown about 50 Tory MPs willing to defy him, but less than a dozen prepared to go further to try to end his premiership.

Still, there’s no guarantee the Tory mood stays the same. MPs have been shown public polling that indicates Sunak’s personal ratings with 2019 Conservative voters and Brexit supporters has cratered in the last three months, with the Tories now losing support chiefly to Reform.

The plotters’ argument is that if Farage does return as Reform’s leader this year, the parties could cross over in the polls. The situation would be so bad that the likes of Rees-Mogg and Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove could lose their seats, one person involved said.

That pressure on Sunak is likely to build with each election result that confirms the worst Tory fears before the nationwide vote later this year. His first test comes in less than three weeks.

