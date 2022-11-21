(Bloomberg) -- A peer in Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party called on Coca-Cola Co. to justify its decision to sponsor the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the hosts and FIFA president were accused of making homophobic comments before the tournament began.

Robert Hayward, a Tory member of the House of Lords, demanded answers from Coca-Cola at an event the company is hosting in London on Monday. The drinks manufacturer is sponsoring a showing of the England v Iran match for lawmakers at a pub near Parliament. Hayward founded the world’s first gay rugby club in 1995.

Ahead of the tournament, former Qatari football international and world cup ambassador Khalid Salman said homosexuality -- which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country -- amounts to “damage in the mind.” On Sunday the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino also sparked outrage after accusing the West of hypocrisy and claiming to feel “gay,” “African” and “disabled.”

On Monday seven national football teams, including England, said they won’t wear a rainbow armband showing solidarity with LGBTQ rights, bowing to pressure from FIFA because players might receive a yellow card for the show of support.

“I was disappointed that Coca-Cola and other companies ever took the decision to sponsor the World Cup in Qatar, given the country’s record on human rights,” Hayward said in an interview. He called FIFA’s decision on the armbands “depressing.”

Around 76 companies are sponsoring the tournament or the teams taking part, ranging from Adidas AG and Volkswagen AG to Microsoft Inc’s XBox.

“These major worldwide companies should make their positions clear to show whether they are concerned about the comments of the last few days,” Hayward said.

“We strive for diversity, inclusion and equality in our business, and we support these rights throughout society,” a spokesperson for the company said in an e-mail. “Our experience has shown that change takes time and must be achieved through sustained collaboration and active involvement. We have long supported the LGBTQI+ community, and we will continue our work to respectfully advocate for our values through our policies and practices throughout the world.”

