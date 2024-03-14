(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak faced awkward questions about whether a top donor to his Conservative Party would fall foul of the government’s new definition of extremism, underscoring the political minefield facing the prime minister over his decision to wade into such a sensitive and controversial issue.

The government said Thursday groups falling foul of the new language — “promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that seeks to undermine democracy — would be blocked from government funding. The move is central to Sunak’s pledge to crack down on what he called growing extremism in the UK triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.

Yet what always looked like a tricky political calculation was exacerbated by the furor over alleged comments made by Tory donor Frank Hester, who gave £10 million ($12.8 million) to the Conservatives last year. The Guardian newspaper cited Hester as saying in 2019 that Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women” and that she “should be shot.”

Hester apologized and said his criticism of Abbott — he hasn’t acknowledged using the language cited by the Guardian — “had nothing to do with her gender nor color of skin.” But that hasn’t prevented Sunak facing calls, including from within his party, to return the money. The issue has dominated Westminster and on Thursday, overshadowed what the premier billed as a key announcement.

During a visit to Gloucestershire, Sunak suggested Hester’s alleged comments about Abbott would not come under the extremism definition.

He told reporters that was about “organizations that the government engages with, and making sure that those organizations are not ones that we would consider to be not supporting British values.” In the House of Commons on Wednesday, he said that Hester’s alleged comments were racist but that he had apologized and “that remorse should be accepted.”

The timing could hardly be worse for Sunak’s government, which already faced criticism from across the political spectrum over its approach to extremism. Three former Tory home secretaries warned ministers against trying to use efforts to tackle extremism to score political points.

The language is controversial because it shifts the definition of extremism away from specific actions toward thoughts and ideology. It is also not legally binding, opening the government up to criticism on multiple fronts - that it does not go far enough, or that it is a political gesture without meaningful impact.

Even those on the right of politics, who would normally welcome a clampdown especially on Muslim groups, fear a chilling effect on other issues they regard as a matter of free speech, such as on gender rights.

Speaking in Parliament, Communities Secretary Michael Gove denied that would be the case, saying freedom of speech on issues ranging from gender to the environment would be protected.

“The government is taking every possible precaution to strike a balance in drawing up the new definition between protecting fundamental rights and safeguarding citizens,” Gove told the House of Commons.

The government was prompted to act after a rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the UK triggered by conflict in the Middle East. But Gove said a list of groups that would fall under the new definition is still being worked on by his department. Neo-Nazi groups such as the British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative would be assessed, as would the Muslim Association of Britain and other groups he said had Islamist orientation.

“The problem with this definition is it is very vague, there’s also a big concern it could be a slippery slope,” Labour’s Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told Sky News. He accused the Conservative Party of trying to use extremism as a “wedge issue” and said politicians should be “bringing people together.”

