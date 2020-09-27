(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Conservative Party rebels have the numbers to defeat the government as they seek to curb Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s emergency coronavirus powers, leading rank-and-file Tory Steve Baker said on Sunday.

“We don’t really want a rebellion,” Baker told Sky News. “We’re trying to support the government in getting this done by saying let us vote on these measures and support the government, let’s have policy which enjoys our consent.”

Baker is among dozens of Tories to back an amendment that seeks to give the House of Commons a chance to debate and vote upon changes to coronavirus rules when the government’s pandemic legislation comes up for review this week. Asked if, with the backing of opposition parties, the rebels could win a vote, Baker said “I’m certain.”

Jo Stevens, a member of the main opposition Labour Party’s shadow cabinet, told the same program that while her party prefers its own amendment, if the Tory rebel amendment is selected for a vote, “the likelihood is that we would back it.”

